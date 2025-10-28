Armed suspect arrested following menacing incident

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 56-year-old male has been arrested after allegedly ordering a victim out of a vehicle while pointing a firearm at them, saying he would "shoot" if they tried to leave.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) says around 3:51 p.m. on Oct. 24, they received a report of an armed robbery from a caller who knew the suspect. The caller claimed the suspect, identified as James Hughes, would not leave the property while demanding the victim's keys and threatening the victim.

EPSO dispatched to the 22000 block of Jones Road and located Hughes using drone technology, who was observed outside the residence and then arrested, according to law enforcement.

According to EPSO, Hughes was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for the following charges:

• Menacing

• Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

• Harassment

• Reckless endangerment

Hughes was released on October 26, 2025, on a $2,000 bond, according to EPSO.

