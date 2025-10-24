Friday Night Blitz week 9, Part 2
FINAL SCORES:
Palmer Ridge vs. Rampart: 51-6
The Classical Academy vs. D'evelyn: 48-7
La Junta vs. Florence: 44-21
Colorado Springs Christian vs. Rye: 27-0
Mesa Ridge vs. Doherty: 34-0
Pueblo East vs. Canon City: 49-26
Pueblo County vs. Pueblo Central: 42-7
Coronado vs. Sierra: 49-0
