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Air Force Academy All-American Chris Hedden reflects on Colorado Eagles tryout

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Published 11:28 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Chris Hedden was one of the best defenceman in all of college hockey this past season earning him an All-American honor.

To cap things off, he earned a tryout with the Avalanche AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles where he got his first professional opportunity back in March.

He finished his senior season with 12 goals and 34 points; the second most among defenceman in the entire country.

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Dylan Foreman

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