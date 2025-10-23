Man accused of taking photos up skirt of woman; Investigation unveils child sex abuse material

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Cañon City man is accused of taking photos up the skirt of a woman at Walmart, and police say their investigation later unveiled more than 1,000 photos/videos of presumed child sex abuse material.

The Cañon City Police Department says that Jordan Reynolds, age 22, was arrested on Wednesday following their investigation.

It all began when police say they were called out to Walmart on Sept. 2. Police say Reynolds was allegedly trying to take photos up the skirt of a woman, who was unaware of what he was doing.

"Upon initial review, officers determined that the case required further investigation and reassigned it to the Investigations Unit," a press release by the Cañon City Police Department said.

Police say that during their investigation, they found that Reynolds allegedly had possession of more than 1,000 photos/videos of what appears to be child sexual abuse material. Additionally, police say they found 37 videos "produced" by Reynolds involving people who were unaware they were being filmed.

The police department says he faces the following charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child (photos): 1088 counts

Sexual exploitation of a child (videos): 235 counts

Sexual assault

Incest

Criminal attempt (criminal invasion of privacy): 14 counts

Criminal invasion of privacy: 23 counts

