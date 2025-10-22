Fountain resident starts donation drive for military families impacted by shutdown

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- City of Fountain officials say one resident has stepped up to the plate to help military families who are navigating the government shutdown.

According to a spokesperson, donations for household items, toiletries, and pet food can be brought to City Hall on Ohio Avenue. An additional drop-off point is also available at the Fountain King Soopers off Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Kay Bannister, the woman who started the drive, hopes that the items donated will be those that are not typically carried at a food bank.

Officials with the City of Fountain say that one organization, Pet Pantry, donated 500 pounds of pet food on Tuesday.

A spokesperson says that all of the donations made will be taken to the VFW Post 6461, where they'll be distributed to military families.

