Castle Rock woman convicted of voter fraud after casting ballot in dead ex-husband’s name

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Castle Rock woman could be sentenced to three years in prison after she was convicted of voter fraud on Wednesday, prosecutors say.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office says that 61-year-old Elizabeth Ann Davis faced a jury, which found her guilty on two counts of forgery and one count of “personating an elector.”

Prosecutors say that in 2022, Davis cast a ballot in her dead ex-husband's name and also cast a ballot for her son.

“Voter fraud threatens the core of our democracy. There must be consequences for those who break that trust," Deputy District Attorney Chase Helseth said in a press release.

The district attorney's office says Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2026. Prosecutors say she could face penalties ranging from probation to three years in prison.

