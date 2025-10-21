Mount Carmel looks to prepare vets before winter in 27th annual ‘Stand Down’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Local veterans say they got the help they needed on Tuesday.

Mount Carmel's annual "Homeless Veterans Stand Down" event gives those who’ve served our country access to food, clothing, and vital services before winter hits.

In Colorado Springs, more than 100 veterans came through to get everything from winter coats to housing support and haircuts. Organizers say the goal is simple: make sure no veteran is left in need.

"We have equipment upstairs, sleeping bags, coats, socks, pants, you name it, boots-- it's up there," said Mark Smith, director of programs and evaluations at Mount Carmel.

The event name comes from a World War II term, when troops were told to “stand down” for rest after combat. Now, it’s a call for veterans facing homelessness to pause and find support.

This was the 27th year Mount Carmel has stepped up to serve vets for the event, and they say their partners really stepped up this time.

"It was the largest group of collaborative community partners that we've ever had, which is most important," said Bob McLaughlin, executive director at Mount Carmel.

Mount Carmel tells KRDO13 their doors stay open year-round— meaning any veteran who missed today’s "stand down" can still visit the veterans center for help with housing, employment, or counseling.

