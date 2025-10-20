Skip to Content
Police investigating after deadly shooting in Stratton Meadows area of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed on Southgate Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 4:51 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Southgate Road, near the intersections of I-25 and South Nevada Avenue.

When they arrived, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSPD says multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene, and that at this time, there is no information on the suspect to provide.

Detectives from CSPD's Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.

This remains an active investigation. Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at (719) 444-7000, or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.

Sadie Buggle

