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Weather

Tracking dry & warm weekend ahead!

what to expect
KRDO
By
New
Published 4:00 AM

TODAY: With the exception of a few stray showers possible, we're drying out in the Pikes Peak Region. Highs rebound several degrees to the low 50s in Colorado Springs, high 50s in Pueblo, low 60s across the Plains. Snow lingers across portions of the High Country moving out toward the San Juans.

EXTENDED: We're dry and warm along and east of I-25 to the 60s and 70s with sunshine this weekend! We stay warm but rain chances increase again early next week.

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Julia Donovan

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