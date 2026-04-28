Sierra HS student arrested after allegedly threatening peer with loaded gun in school bathroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a Sierra High School student is in custody after bringing a loaded handgun to school and allegedly threatening another student with it.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27, a School Resource Officer at Sierra High School was notified of a disturbance in one of the school's bathrooms, where a weapon was "possibly used to threaten another student."

The SRO was able to identify and locate the student involved, and during a search, the officer located a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the student's front waistband.

The juvenile, who was not publicly identified, was subsequently taken into custody without incident. Police say the handgun was never discharged, and no students were injured.

Harrison School District 2 released the following statement after the student's arrest:

"Today, a student was found in possession of a firearm on campus at the end of the day after the situation was reported to school administration. Our School Resource Officer responded immediately, and the student was arrested and charged. The matter is now being handled by law enforcement. We are grateful this was reported right away, allowing for a quick response. The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we value our strong partnership with our SRO and local law enforcement. We encourage anyone who sees or hears a safety concern to report it immediately. Quick action helps us maintain a safe and secure learning environment."

- Harrison School District 2

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