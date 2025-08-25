New firearms detection dog enters the Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K-9 Unit says it has welcomed a new firearms detection dog to the force.

According to police, the K-9 is named Roam, and he has wrapped up training for a Patrol Apprehension and Firearms Detection certification.

K-9 Roam (Courtesy: CSPD K-9 Unit)

"He will work closely with Major Crimes detectives to assist in shooting and homicide investigations, and he will be available to respond to firearm-related calls for service citywide," wrote the K-9 unit on Facebook.

Nationwide, firearm detection K-9s have been used to help detect guns at schools, but they have also been utilized in the private sector, providing private security for places like malls or hospitals.

