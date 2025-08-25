Skip to Content
News

New firearms detection dog enters the Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD K-9 Unit
By
New
Published 2:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K-9 Unit says it has welcomed a new firearms detection dog to the force.

According to police, the K-9 is named Roam, and he has wrapped up training for a Patrol Apprehension and Firearms Detection certification.

K-9 Roam (Courtesy: CSPD K-9 Unit)

"He will work closely with Major Crimes detectives to assist in shooting and homicide investigations, and he will be available to respond to firearm-related calls for service citywide," wrote the K-9 unit on Facebook.

Nationwide, firearm detection K-9s have been used to help detect guns at schools, but they have also been utilized in the private sector, providing private security for places like malls or hospitals.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.