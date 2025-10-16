Man accused of scamming El Paso County woman out of $200,000

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that an investigation by their team has led to the arrest of a man who is accused of scamming a woman out of $200,000.

EPSO says that in September, a woman reported the scam to their office. According to her report to deputies, the scammer pretended to be a government agent who said he was criminally investigating her. The sheriff's office says that in these kinds of scams, the perpetrator will have the victim give them money, believing they're handing it over to a government agent.

The sheriff's office says that detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Harish Vadla. Detectives say he has been linked to other scams across the country.

EPSO says Vadla, an Indian foreign national, was located and arrested in Florida.

“Criminals who exploit the trust of others, especially our elderly community, will find no refuge from justice," Sheriff Joseph Roybal said in a press release. "I commend our investigators and our partners in Florida for their swift and coordinated response. Together, we will continue pursuing those who prey upon our citizens.”

The sheriff's office says Vadla faces multiple felony charges, including at-risk robbery, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit theft.

Detectives believe there could be other victims out there. If you believe you've been targeted in a scam, contact EPSO at (719) 520-7777.

