Local organization in dire need of new warehouse to put on Toys for Tots distribution

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League says they have a dire need for a new warehouse space in order to continue their distribution for Toys for Tots.

"Put shortly, without a warehouse to hold the distribution, there will be no Toys for Tots giveaway this season," said Andy Koen, a spokesperson.

Organizers say it could put their operation at risk.

"If we don't find a space, then, you know, where do we bring the toys to? You know, right now we're able to get the boxes out in the community, but once those boxes are out and they start filling up, we have to be able to empty them, bring them in, count them, sort them by age and gender, uh, for the kids, and then turn around and, and distribute them immediately," said Russ Miller, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

The Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League says they're currently looking for someone to donate a space to them.

