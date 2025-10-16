Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who failed to register as a sex offender

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says that they are searching for a wanted fugitive who failed to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff's office says Kevin Snyder, age 39, was last known to be living in his camper, which has license plates AKR-279. He is also likely to be driving a 4-door Silver GMC pickup truck with the license plate number EQV-X38.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says that if you see Snyder, you should not approach him but call law enforcement immediately.

If you have information about his location, you can call the sheriff's office at (719)539-2596 or Crime Stoppers at (719)539-5299.