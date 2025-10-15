Pueblo man arrested for violating protection order after previous child exploitation charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 43-year-old Pueblo man who was arrested three weeks ago for felony sexual exploitation of children has been arrested again. Police say he violated a protection order that prohibited contact with anyone under 18.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested Matthew Phelps in late September after an extensive investigation led to them finding more than 1,100 images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

On Oct. 14, detectives say they saw Phelps driving with a child in his vehicle, who they later discovered belonged to a friend of his. According to detectives, Phelps was arrested during a traffic stop and allegedly admitted to knowing he wasn't supposed to be in contact with minors.

Phelps is now being held without bond at Pueblo County Jail, says law enforcement.

