Detectives arrest man after finding more than 1,100 downloads of child pornography

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 43-year-old Pueblo man has been arrested for felony sexual exploitation of children after finding more than 1,100 images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says they arrested Matthew Phelps after months of investigation, after a tip from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children department that someone near the 27000 block of Woburn Abbey on the St. Charles Mesa had been downloading child pornography.

Detectives say they learned that Phelps allegedly had downloaded 1,100 pornographic images and videos of children with ages ranging from teenagers to infants from the internet. Detectives say a search warrant of his home and electronic device found that Phelps allegedly had more than a thousand images and videos.

According to detectives, the suspect, Phelps, admitted to having viewed pornography in the past.

PCOS says Phelps has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

