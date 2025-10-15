CSPD provides updates after stabbing of K9 officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that K9 Roam was stabbed multiple times around 10:43 a.m. on Oct. 15.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a domestic violence protection order violation at a residence in the 7400 block of Gorgeted Quail Grove. K9 Roam was deployed to assist alongside his handler and Tactical Enforcement Unit officers when the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

During this assist, CSPD says K9 Roam was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a local emergency veterinary facility, where he remains in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, the veterinary hospital said K9 Roam faces several serious injuries, including wounds to his head and abdomen. As of the 5 p.m. press conference, the vet said he was taken into surgery.

You can watch a recording of the press conference below. The press conference begins around the 3:50-minute mark.

According to the vet, due to the extent of his injuries, they plan to amputate one of his hind legs.

Chief Adrian Vasquez said that, unfortunately, K9 Roam was too young to receive a bulletproof/stabproof vest because he was still growing. According to the chief, he is only two months away from being old enough to wear the vest.

The suspect was tased, and a chemical irritant was used before the suspect was taken into custody. Due to the severe injuries K9 Roam faces, the CSPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the attempted killing of a police service animal, confirms law enforcement.

Chief Vasquez says that any residents who want to donate funds for their team should do so through the Colorado Springs Police Foundation.

According to our previous reporting, K9 Roam completed his training so he could work with the Colorado Springs Police Department this past summer. He is certified for a Patrol Apprehension and Firearms Detection certification.

