WATCH: Local Air Force dad reunites with daughter after deployment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – For children of military families, there's nothing quite like hugging your mom or dad after a deployment – and the wait is now over for one local third-grader.

For the first time in months, Lena Larm got to hug her dad, Master Sergeant Trent Larm, after he returned home to Colorado Springs this week from an overseas deployment with the U.S. Air Force.

MSgt. Larm surprised Lena during a lesson at District 49's Academy for Literacy Learning and Innovation Excellence (ALLIES) on Thursday – and the entire emotional moment was caught on camera.

Courtesy: School District 49

"I thought he had a couple more days to come home," Lena said. "Once I saw him, it was just a miracle."

Lena’s mom, Renee – a teacher at Skyview Middle School – said the school staff had been a big support for Lena during the difficult time while her dad was away, and planning the reunion on campus made the moment even more special.

"There couldn’t be a better way to surprise her than being here where they have taken such good care of her through this whole thing," Renee Larm said. "There’s nothing like a dad and his girls. This was special."



From everyone here at KRDO13, welcome home, Msgt. Larm!

