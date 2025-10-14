Pueblo Pet Fest provides over 600 animals with free health care

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo’s four-legged residents were the stars of the weekend as Pueblo Pet Fest brought together sponsors and volunteers to provide free and affordable care to more than 600 dogs and cats.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

According to the Pikes Peak Humane Society, 95 dogs and 131 cats were spayed and neutered for free to help prevent unwanted litters. Additionally, 398 pets received vaccinations for free or at a reduced cost, protecting them from rabies, parvo, and bordetella.

The event, held at the state fairgrounds, was made possible by sponsors such as Black Hills Energy, Colorado State Fair, Correctional Peace Officers Foundation, Petco Love, Colorado Pet Overpopulation Fund, Rocky Mountain Spay + Neuter, Loving Animals Veterinary Care, and Merck.

