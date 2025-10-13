Teller Co. woman accused of starting Highland Lakes Fire back in court, set to enter plea

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Lacey Tillitt, the woman accused of starting the Highland Lakes Fire that burned more than 160 acres near Divide last year, is due back in court today to enter a plea.

Tillitt, who was arrested back in January, faces one count of felony arson for allegedly setting her own home on fire in October 2024 and subsequently sparking the Highland Lakes Fire.

The fire burned approximately 166 acres near Divide, forcing the evacuations of hundreds of residents, threatening over 700 homes in the Highland Lakes area. Fire crews battled the flames for several days before the blaze was fully contained.

The house is believed to have started the Highland Lakes Fire in Teller County

KRDO13 Investigates previously uncovered that Tillitt’s home on Beaver Lake Circle was under foreclosure proceedings at the time of the fire. The sale of the property had been rescheduled multiple times—most recently to Oct. 30, just two days after the fire broke out.

Tillitt's mental health was called into question early in the case, and she was placed on a mental health stay in March. After an August hearing, a judge deemed her competent to proceed to trial.

Tillitt is charged with fourth-degree arson, a class 2 felony in Colorado, for allegedly endangering over $1 million in property. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 13, where she is expected to enter a plea.

This is a developing story, and KRDO13 will be closely following the results of today's arraignment hearing.

