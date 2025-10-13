Skip to Content
Colorado Springs pickpocketing suspect arrested after trying to grab officer’s gun

Published 7:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man accused of trying to pickpocket residents in northern Colorado Springs was arrested after trying to steal an officer's gun, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

According to CSPD, an officer was patrolling in the 1200 block of Interquest Parkway when he approached a man, later identified as Ethan Olsen, who was attempting to pickpocket people in the area.

But when the officer contacted Olsen, CSPD said he attempted to disarm the officer of his gun.

The department said Olsen was taken into custody without further incident.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

