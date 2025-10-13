Colorado Springs pickpocketing suspect arrested after trying to grab officer’s gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man accused of trying to pickpocket residents in northern Colorado Springs was arrested after trying to steal an officer's gun, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

According to CSPD, an officer was patrolling in the 1200 block of Interquest Parkway when he approached a man, later identified as Ethan Olsen, who was attempting to pickpocket people in the area.

But when the officer contacted Olsen, CSPD said he attempted to disarm the officer of his gun.

The department said Olsen was taken into custody without further incident.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.