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Weather

Tracking fire danger… again, wetter weekend

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:56 AM

TODAY: Highs rebound a few degrees to the low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo, with low 80s across the Plains. Winds will still gust 20-40 MPH across much of Southern Colorado prompting widespread Red Flag Warnings again.

EXTENDED: We stay cooler in the 60s and 70s with overnight lows around freezing. We'll be a bit windy again tomorrow, but precipitation chances picking up Saturday night into early next week - hopefully pausing the critical fire danger. We're tracking mostly rain showers and thunderstorms for the Pikes Peak Region, with a slight chance for very light snow across higher elevation areas each night Saturday through Monday.

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Julia Donovan

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