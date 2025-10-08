Victims and lawmakers fight for a change in competency laws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After the passing of competency laws over the last few years, we have seen an increase in crimes that have gone unpunished.

Now, lawmakers are stepping up to the plate to fight for changes.

KRDO13's Marina Garcia will have more for you at 10.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.