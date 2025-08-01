Man found incompetent after admitting to dragging woman to her death set to be released from jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After over a month of delayed court action, Joel Lang is scheduled to be released from Jail as a free man Friday afternoon after admitting to killing Kristy Kerst with his car last November.

Before dismissing the case, the El Paso County judge turned to the family of Kerst and said, "It is not my place to criticize the legislator," before apologizing to the family for the pain this ruling would cause. He then turned to Lang and clarified he wasn't discrediting Lang's defense.

In June, the judge dismissed all charges against Lang after two doctors evaluated him as too incompetent to stand trial, and "his competency could not be restored."

Under Colorado's current competency laws, that diagnosis requires a judge to dismiss all charges, regardless of the level of offense, according to the district attorney's office of Michael J. Allen.

The Judge in Lang's case delayed court action (called a "Stay") until today's review setting so the court liaison could arrange mental health services to help Lang's transition. In court, he removed the Stay and officially dismissed the case.

In the courtroom, the judge said he could not enforce any treatment plans because of the case's dismissal. The court liaison said she would help Lang with a 90-day "treatment assistant plan" to get him the help he needs. The judge approved, but reiterated he could not enforce the action.