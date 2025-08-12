Push to change Colorado competency laws gains momentum after Monument killing

DENVER, Colo. — Victims’ families, lawmakers, and community leaders gathered outside the Colorado Supreme Court Tuesday, launching a petition that calls on the state’s district attorneys to demand an emergency special session to change Colorado’s competency-to-stand-trial laws.

Organizers with the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network say three laws passed in 2024 and 2025, House Bills 24-1034 and 24-1355, and Senate Bill 25-041, allow violent offenders to avoid prosecution after being found incompetent, even when there is clear evidence or an admission of guilt.

"Right now, the competency laws in the state of Colorado that have recently been passed in 2024 and 2025 are failing our communities… our communities are not safe. We must come together to petition our legislature, our governor, and urge the DAs to stand up for justice for these families," said Lori Gimelshteyn, Executive Director of the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network.

Among those speaking were the daughters of Kristy Kerst, who was killed last November outside a McDonald’s in Monument.

"Joel instead stepped on the gas, hit my mother, and knowingly dragged her body for 300 feet to her death… Joel took my mom that day. The last image I have of my mom is her broken, mangled body laying lifeless in the street," said Kerst’s daughter, Britany Visage.

Joel Lang admitted to killing Kerst, but after being found incompetent to stand trial, all charges were dismissed under the current law.

"Colorado law currently protects those who are deemed incompetent and allows their cases to be dismissed even when they are caught in the act of a crime or even admit to murdering someone to the police," Visage added.

The petition also cites other recent cases, including a registered sex offender caught on video trying to abduct a child from a Cherry Creek elementary school, who also had charges dropped.

State Representative Scott Bottoms (R–Colorado Springs) says he opposed the legislation when it was debated and wants it addressed in the special session starting August 21.

"These bills must turn around… we need a special session. We need the governor of our state to start caring about victims more than criminals... we need the people to stand up and say no more in our state. We're going to reclaim Colorado," Bottoms said.

Organizers say they already have more than 1,000 signatures and hope lawmakers will add competency reform to the special session agenda.

You can read the petition and sign it here: Colorado Parent Advocacy Network Petition

