D11 students take to the skies: A Day of aviation dreams with Falcon Aerolab

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 11 (D11) students got the chance to fly a plane today, due to a partnership with Falcon Aerolab.

The district states that 15 students from the Navy JROTC Cadets at Doherty High School and Aviation Maintenance students from Mitchell High School participated in the hands-on aviation experience on Oct. 8 at the Colorado Springs Jet Center.

Students told KRDO13's Danny Mata that this moment was "one of the greatest opportunities" they've had in high school.

"Ever since seeing movies when I was younger of, you know, Top Gun, of these aviators, it's always been something that's fascinated me. So I'm really excited to have this opportunity today," says Aeryn Pecha, a junior from Doherty High.

Each student got the chance to help fly the planes.

"I woke up this morning, drank my coffee, and, like, I'm going to be able to fly a plane today," says Wally Cassel, a senior from Mitchell High.

For some, the moment was a dream come true.

"I was very excited... I do plan on becoming a pilot. So I've always had an interest in this, especially when I was younger," says Isaac White-Perea, a senior from Mitchell High.

Not only do the students get the chance to fly, but they are surrounded by others who have been successful in the career they're aiming for.

"We have airline pilots helping us. We have fighter pilots, we have astronauts, we have engineers, we have FAA flight doctors," says Mark Hyatt, Falcon Aerolab Founder and CEO.

Falcon Aerolab instructors told KRDO13 that seeing students disconnect from their phones and learn about flying is a privilege.

"What we're hoping to do is build this whole four-year career pathway so you can get into the aviation, you know, the technology side, the drone side, the flying side, the mechanics. And it leads you, it funnels you all the way up to a certification and or a degree. This morning we were talking about airplanes and drawing it on a whiteboard. They all put their cell phones down. They raised their hands. They were asking questions. It fills up my heart to see our kids wanting to fly," says Dr. Mitchelle Ruehl, a retired Air Force colonel and Falcon Aerolab Instructor.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.