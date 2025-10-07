Volunteers come together to revitalize Salvation Army’s Family Hope Center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Volunteers came together for a service project to benefit the Salvation Army's Family Hope Center, according to a release by the Salvation Army.

Officials say volunteers reorganized, cleaned, and painted parts of the space, which is located off Sierra Madre Street.

Courtesy: Sondra N. Rymer, Salvation Army Development & Public Relations Manager

According to the Salvation Army, the Family Hope Center provides housing to 31 different families each night. More than housing, the center says it provides meals, job training, and emotional support to families so they can eventually get a place on their own.

Volunteers were mobilized to beautify the center in a community initiative dubbed "COSILOVEYOU." According to their website, COSILOVEYOU unites churches, ministries, and city leaders together.

"We are globally connected but also wanting to be locally relevant by serving and engaging in practical ways that make a tangible difference,” said Dean Carlson, President of One Challenge, in a press release. “As an organization, we felt we could be part of something bigger in Colorado Springs by supporting the Salvation Army Family Hope Center.”

Volunteers also came from Colorado Springs Utilities, according to the Salvation Army.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.