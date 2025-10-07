Former Aguilar Town Administrator charged with felony theft and embezzlement

AGUILAR, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Aguilar Town Administrator is facing multiple felony charges after the misuse of public funds intended for a town project, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI says that Tyra Marie Avila, 47, who worked as the Town Administrator, Clerk, and Treasurer for 17 years in Aguilar before resigning in September 2024, has been accused of moving over $26,000 of town funds to her personal bank account.

According to the CBI, federal loans and grants for the town's Augmentation Reservoir project were placed in an account that included general town funds.

The funds in this account were allegedly used by Tyra for unauthorized personal transactions and other town expenses, leaving project contractors unpaid, says officials.

The charges filed against Tyra, according to the CBI, include:

Theft ($20,000 < $100,000)

Cybercrime ($20,000 < $100,000)

Embezzlement of Public Property

Forgery

Fraud by Check (< $2,000)

Since these allegations, the CBI says the town of Aguilar has implemented stricter financial controls, including making a separate account for the water project accessible only by the current Mayor and a USDA official, to ensure the project can move forward.

The CBI says Tyra posted a $15,000 bond after turning herself in to law enforcement.

