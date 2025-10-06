Colorado Springs road rage suspect arrested, accused of brandishing gun at another car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a man was arrested after a weekend road rage situation.

Police say they were called on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. A suspect had reportedly thrown a soda bottle at another car and brandished a handgun.

The suspect, 33-year-old Dominic Vigil, was arrested in the Widefield area, and a handgun was located.

Vigil was arrested for felony menacing, police said. KRDO13 requested his mugshot, but a spokesperson with CSPD said it is not available at this time.

