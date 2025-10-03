Skip to Content
Stolen vehicle recovered; Suspect arrested on multiple charges

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) arrested a 41-year-old male near Carl Adams Point and Space Village Drive after noticing a fictitious registration during the early morning hours of Sept. 30.

EPSO identified the suspect as Thomas Hobbs and allegedly found drug paraphernalia in plain view. Deputies removed Hobbs from the vehicle and detained him, locating around 3 grams of methamphetamine on him, according to deputies.

He was booked on the following charges, says EPSO:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Fictitious registration

Deputies say during the intake process, Hobbs was showing symptoms of fentanyl use, such as being unable to remain awake. EPSO says two doses of Narcan were administered, and Hobbs was taken to a local hospital. After receiving medical care, law enforcement confirmed that he was transferred back to the El Paso County Jail.

EPSO says Hobbs had five prior narcotics convictions before this arrest.

