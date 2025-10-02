Cortez Police Department warns fake dollar bills used in movies are circulating

CORTEZ, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cortez Police Department says that fake dollar bills are circulating in their community.

According to the police department, the bills are used as props in movies, and usually say "motion picture" on them.

The police department is asking local businesses to be vigilant in checking bills closely before accepting payment from customers. Businesses should look for signs, like discrepancies with the paper, odd markings, or the words "motion picture."

While prop money is not illegal to possess, it is illegal to pass it off as real money and spend it.

