Two arrested in Pueblo for RV burglary following police chase

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested two people for a burglary near the 1800 block of S. La Crosse Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Oct.1.

The PCSO states that within 9 minutes of receiving a call about a man breaking into an RV and disabling the security camera, deputies responded and found two men running through fenced property.

Deputies say they chased the men and gave orders for the men to stop running, but the suspects refused. PCOS says a deputy was able to catch one of the suspects, identified as Steven Griego, 36.

Deputies say the second suspect, identified as Deyon Jaramillo, 31, was found hiding in a bush and taken into custody. Law enforcement reports that a search revealed several items were taken from the RV, including the security camera.

PCOS says they discovered that other RVs on the property had also been broken into.

Griego was arrested for second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, theft, and three outstanding warrants, says PCOS.

Jaramillo was arrested for second-degree burglary, theft, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and a fugitive warrant, according to PCOS.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.