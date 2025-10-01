CBI, DA to update investigation in to Davis Mortuary

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to update the pace of the criminal investigation into Davis Mortuary.

A total of 24 bodies from Davis Mortuary, along with multiple containers of bones and multiple containers of probable human tissue representing an unknown number of deceased individuals, have previously been respectfully transferred to the El Paso County Coroner's Office for attempted identification, according to the CBI.

The CBI is expected to share the number of bodies that have been identified so far in what continues to be a slow, methodical process.

The CBI says it has not questioned Brian and Chris Cotter, as both men have retained legal counsel. The CBI says the press conference will be an opportunity to further explain why the filing of any criminal charges could take a while as the identification process continues.