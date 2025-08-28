Pueblo County Coroner files letter of resignation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Board of Commissioners announced they have received the resignation of Coroner Brian Cotter, after investigators allegedly found 24 decomposing bodies hidden in the mortuary he runs with his brother.

The letter was sent from Cotter's attorney, stating that Cotter was "hospitalized for a cardiac event following the events of August 20, 2025. Following his discharge, he’s acted swiftly to prioritize the concerns of the public as it relates to his position as Coroner."

Cotter's attorney goes on to say, "he hereby announces his retirement and submits his resignation for your acceptance pursuant to C.R.S. § 30-10-105(1)(b) with an effective date of September 2, 2025."

Earlier today, before the registration, KRDO13 learned that a recall election would've cost the taxpayers upwards of $480,200.

Below is the entire resignation letter provided by officials:

According to officials, they will be working to fill the spot.

KRDO13 recently discovered that a notice of eviction was posted on the doors of Davis Mortuary on Aug. 28.

In a recent update provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials stated that all bodies were removed from the mortuary; however, "identifying the remains is expected to take months due to the condition of the remains and the unverified record keeping at Davis Mortuary."

CBI confirms that DNA samples, dental x-rays, and fingerprints will be used to identify the remains. Investigators say that due to the age of some remains, they will be using DNA comparison samples submitted by family members. However, the CBI wants to clarify that it is not possible to obtain DNA results from ashes or cremains.

According to CBI, there are more than 20 bodies, but at this time, they can't be sure of the accurate number of remains.

Brian and Chris Cotter have yet to be arrested, but law enforcement says they do not believe they are a flight risk. KRDO13 knocked on both of their front doors on Monday to try and get answers. Neither brother answered. We also asked DORA if Cotter gave any further reasoning as to why the bodies were left in that room, but they said they could not release any further information.

CBI says they have received 841 calls on its victim assistance line as of 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 25, and each will be called or emailed back by the CBI.

The dedicated victim assistance line for the Davis Mortuary investigation is (719) 257-3359. Information can also be sent via email to CBITips@state.co.us. The CBI has created a questionnaire to assist with the investigative process for families who may have sought out services at Davis Mortuary.

