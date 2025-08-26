Skip to Content
CBI at scene of homes belonging to Davis Mortuary owners

Published 9:29 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The CBI confirms they are at the home of Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter, as well as at the home of his brother, Chris Cotter. The CBI said they are executing search warrants, but did not elaborate further.

The two brothers are co-owners of Davis Mortuary. The mortuary made nationwide headlines last week after 13 Investigates was the first to break the story that it was under investigation.

According to Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) documents, the mortuary was due for its first annual inspection when inspectors found bodies in various states of decay in a room hidden by a cardboard display.

Brian Cotter reportedly told inspectors that some of the bodies had been in the room for roughly 15 years, and that he "may" have given some families fake cremains.

As of publication, criminal charges have not been announced for Brian or Chris Cotter. The district attorney's office said it must finish the investigation before evaluating potential charges.

For all of our reports on this case, click here.

Celeste Springer

