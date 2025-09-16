Dr. Gregory Grahek chosen by Pueblo County Commissioners as new coroner

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Commissioners have chosen Dr. Gregory Grahek as the new coroner.

Grahek will take over the role for the next 15 months, and then an election will be held for residents to decide the next coroner, commissioners say.

Dr. Grahek will need to go to the clerk's office for fingerprints and undergo a background check. Then, county commissioners say they will officially appoint him and hold a swearing-in ceremony.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Grahek has worked as a hospitalist, a medical consultant and nurse practitioner. He received his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in 2020 from Regis University, according to his profile.

"He has a strong medical and administrative acumen, which would help rebuild the office and trust with the community. He has managed his practice and staff with care and compassion for many years," said Commissioner Paula McPheeters.

Dr. Grahek was considered against four other candidates:

Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha

Justin Dean Youngren

Felicia McQueen

Jessica Martinez

In a meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Miles Lucero expressed some concern over appointing Dr. Grahek, as he runs his own private medical practice, which could take up a lot of his time.

"[Grahek] told me explicitly, time commitment-wise, he would be expecting to spend 40-ish hours a week on the coroner job, 30-ish at his practice," said Commissioner Lucero.

Commissioner Lucero also said that Dr. Grahek does not have direct experience in death care or death investigation.

Commissioners said that none of the five candidates own a funeral home.

Dr. Grahek will replace Brian Cotter, who recently resigned. Cotter was at the center of an investigation after Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) inspectors alleged he had left decomposing bodies in a hidden room of his privately-owned funeral home.

"Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," suspension records say.

Additionally, Cotter allegedly told inspectors that he "may" have given family members of the deceased fake cremated remains.

The CBI is currently investigating the case, but as of publication, Cotter does not face any criminal charges.

The district attorney's office has asked that families remain patient, as the CBI must complete the investigation before the DA can assess any potential charges.

To read all of our reporting on this case, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.