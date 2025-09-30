Former Fountain youth pastor pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – A former Fountain youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while in a position of trust has pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges against him, according to court documents.

Stephen Hutto, 45, entered a not guilty plea in court on Monday after being formally charged with sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Hutto was arrested in March following an investigation by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) after they were alerted in late 2023 about a potential sex assault case involving a minor. At the time of his arrest, he was working as a pastor at Highland Baptist Church in Boone.

Fountain police say the charges stem from an incident that occurred more than 15 years ago, while Hutto was working as a youth pastor at Fountain Independent Baptist Church.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KUSA, Hutto began texting a then-15-year-old girl while he was 30 years old. The relationship escalated from inappropriate messages and explicit photos to a year-long sexual relationship that reportedly took place in multiple locations in Fountain.

The affidavit also revealed a second woman confirmed to have a sexual relationship with Hutto, but she was 18 at the time the relationship started, police said. However, the woman confirmed the same details as the original victim about where the assaults had occurred.

Hutto's jury trial is expected to begin in January.

