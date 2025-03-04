Former Fountain youth pastor arrested for child sexual assualt

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department says they have arrested a 45-year-old pastor following an investigation into child sexual assault by a person in a position of trust.

Detectives say Stephen Hutto was previously working as a youth pastor at Fountain Independent Baptist Church. He was currently working as a pastor at Highland Baptist Church, located in Boone, according to police.

The police department says he has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Detectives are still working to identify more witnesses or potential victims.

If you have any information, please call Detective Tori Smith at 719-382-4288, or email at tsmith@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.