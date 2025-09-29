Tow truck driver sentenced to 16 years in Douglas County auto theft operation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A tow truck driver has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for organizing an auto theft scheme that targeted nearly 50 vehicle owners across the Denver metro area.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office of Colorado, Brian Chacon, 34, ran Eagle Wing Towing out of Aurora and pleaded guilty to motor vehicle theft, forgery, and operating a chop shop.

The DA's office states that during court, Chacon told the judge that he had found God and was “repentant and humbled,” and the judge responded, “I don’t believe you.”

According to the DA's office, between April 2023 and February 2024, Chacon used his tow truck to steal unoccupied vehicles and forged ownership documents to sell them to salvage yards. Investigators say at least 48 cars were stolen, and an additional 29 could not be confirmed due to missing or unreachable owners.

Law enforcement reports that Charcon sold over 80 vehicles to salvage yards during this period.

“Chacon thought he was untouchable,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins. “He stole from people just trying to get by and showed no regret. This sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes and ensures he won’t harm others for a long time.” Deputy DA Chase Helseth echoed those sentiments. “Chacon preyed on the working class- people who couldn’t afford to lose their only means of transportation. Today, justice caught up with him.”

