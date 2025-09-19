Monument Police Department seeking video in car break-in investigation

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Monument Police Department says it is seeking video footage from neighbors following a string of car break-ins in the Leather Chaps and Gleneafle neighborhoods.

Police say they received several reports on Sept. 18 and 19. They say the break-ins spanned from Baptist Road to Higby Road. Additionally, break-ins were also reported between Harness Road and Higby Road.

The police department is asking for people to check their video footage for anything suspicious or give them a call if they remember seeing anything suspicious with their own eyes.

Police say they are looking for video footage from Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. to Sept 19 at 5 a.m.

The police department says if you have any information or video, you can contact the following agencies:

Monument Police Department: 719-481-3253

El Paso County Non-Emergent Dispatch #: 719-390-5555

E-mail: investigations@tomgov.org

