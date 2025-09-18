Woman accused of crashing into three patrol vehicles during pursuit in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a 37-year-old woman after she allegedly crashed into three patrol vehicles during a pursuit.

The CCSO states that on Sept. 17, around 7:35 p.m., Erin Elizabeth Wenger from Longmont was allegedly reported to have been causing a disturbance at two different businesses. Deputies say Wenger, a few hours earlier, was also allegedly driving erratically and throwing things out of her car in Park County.

Deputies say they found Wenger in her car, driving on Hwy 24, where they attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, Wenger allegedly drove off.

According to deputies, during a pursuit, Wenger hit two patrol cars, which deputies believe was intentional. Another deputy is said to have performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which caused Wenger to stop, according to the CCSO.

CCSO says Wenger then allegedly hit another patrol car before stopping and being taken into custody.

Both Wenger and the deputies involved were uninjured, says law enforcement.

Wenger is being held on a cash-only bond of $5,000 at the Chaffee County Jail on the following charges, according to CCSO:

Vehicular eluding with a substantial risk of bodily injury

Reckless endangerment - (class two misdemeanor)

Reckless driving - (class two traffic misdemeanor)

Drove vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Possessed an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle

Possessed an open marijuana container in a motor vehicle

