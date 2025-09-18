Tow truck driver shot at while attempting to repossess a vehicle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they say someone fired shots at a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess a vehicle.

According to police, the tow truck driver began to repossess the vehicle from East Moreno Avenue the evening of Sept. 16.

Police say he was approached by a male suspect, who told him to stop. Police then say the suspect allegedly ripped cameras off the tow truck.

The tow truck driver began to leave with the vehicle, at which point the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at the tow truck driver, police say.

Officers say that while the tow truck driver was not injured, someone living in the home where the car was being repossessed was struck by a bullet.

CSPD says its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident should call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

