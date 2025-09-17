Mesa Ridge students plan gun violence protest after students arrested with gun on campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Students at Mesa Ridge High School are planning a protest against gun violence at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, about an hour before school lets out.

A student tells KRDO13 the protest is in response to recent school gun violence across the nation, the state, and a recent incident on their own campus.

On Sept. 12, while other schools across the state staged their own protests and walkouts, Mesa Ridge was placed on a security hold. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said it had reports of multiple students on campus with weapons.

EPSO later confirmed it had arrested two students and confiscated a pistol and an airsoft gun found on campus. EPSO charged both students with unlawful handgun possession; however, the sheriff's office said it found no evidence that the students were planning to use the weapons on students or staff.

The incident came just two days after a student at Evergreen High School in the Denver metroplex brought a gun to school and shot his fellow students before shooting and killing himself. The two students who were injured in the attack are still recovering in the hospital.

The Everytown Research & Policy advocacy group reports at least 100 incidents where someone has fired a gun on school property in the United States in 2025 alone, with 32 deaths and 98 injuries from those shootings. That includes the assassination of Charlie Kirk on the Campus of Utah Valley State University.

A spokesperson for Widefield District 3 confirmed that the administration has heard about the potential walkout that students have planned for Wednesday afternoon. The district said that if students do protest, a safety and security team will be closely monitoring.

"We respect the right of our students to exercise their First Amendment rights and express their opinions," the statement read in part. "For students who choose to walk out and protest, we ask that they do not disrupt the learning environment, and we encourage them to go to a safe space on school grounds for a limited amount of time."

