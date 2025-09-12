Two juveniles in custody after report of firearm at Mesa Ridge High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There has been an incident involving Mesa Ridge High School, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but the sheriff's office says there were reports of someone with possession of a firearm at the school. Two juveniles are in custody, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office says there's nothing to indicate at this time that a weapon was fired; No injuries have been reported.

The sheriff's office says district officials said the school is on a "hold." We are working to get clarification on how a "hold" differs from a lockdown or secure status.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are working to get more information. Details are extremely limited at this time as this is a breaking news situation. This article will be updated.

