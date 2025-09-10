Police activity, reports of ‘active assailant’ at Evergreen High School

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jefferson County Communications says that they have received reports of an "active assailant" in the area of Evergreen High School.

Dispatch is asking that people who have students at the school not go directly there, as there is an active scene.

Parents should meet at the reunification location: Wilmot Elementary School at 5124 S Hatch Dr.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Our partners at 9News in Denver are headed to the scene. This article will be updated.

