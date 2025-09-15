Sexual predator captured after eight years on the run, after pleading guilty in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 38-year-old convicted sex offender on the run since 2017 has been captured in Mexico after a three-month-long investigation led by the FBI with help from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Task Force.

David Anthony Jaramillo, 38, pleaded guilty in June of 2017 to the sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

According to ACSO, an undercover police officer, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, known as "Lizzie" from Aurora, was contacted on a social media platform by Jaramillo in 2017. Investigators say that Jaramillo stated in the conversation that he was 21 years old and looking to travel and engage in sexual intercourse.

Jaramillo was set to meet "Lizze" at a local fast-food restaurant, where he was arrested and taken into custody by the Aurora Police Department and the FBI Innocence Lost Task Force.

At the time of his arrest, officers say that Jarmillo had active warrants in Weld County for felony menacing, assault, and child abuse, and in Jefferson County for child prostitution, sex assault on a child, and internet luring of a child.

ACSO says Jaramillo failed to appear for his sentencing hearing in August of 2017 and has been on the run ever since, with investigators believing he has been in Mexico since 2022.

Jaramillo was detained in Leon, Mexico, on Aug. 23, 2025. Jaramillo was brought back to Denver on Sept 8 and is now in custody at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, according to ACSO.

"This case shows that no matter how long you run, you can’t hide forever,” said District Attorney Amy Padden. “I commend Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown and his team, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, for their persistence and determination to bring this child predator back to face the consequences of his actions.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.