Pueblo County considers five candidates for coroner position

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County is considering five different candidates to replace Brian Cotter as coroner.

The candidates are as follows, according to a county spokesperson:

Gregory Grahek

Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha

Justin Dean Youngren

Felicia McQueen

Jessica Martinez

The search to fill the position comes after Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter made headlines last month.

During a first-annual inspection at his privately-owned funeral home, Davis Mortuary, inspectors had noticed a foul smell, according to records.

A report by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), inspectors said they noticed a door was hidden by a cardboard display. When they went to remove the display, inspectors say Cotter asked them not to go inside, according to DORA.

Inspectors entered the hidden room and reportedly found bodies in various states of decomposition.

"Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," DORA suspension records say. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation later said they also found bones and suspected human tissue in containers.

In the weeks since, Cotter filed a letter of resignation. In the meantime, the El Paso County Coroner and the Fremont County Coroner have picked up his cases.

To read all of our reporting on this case, click here.

