What we know about Brian Cotter, county coroner accused of hiding bodies in secret room

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has been accused of hiding bodies in a secret room of his privately-owned funeral home, Davis Mortuary.

According to Pueblo County, Brian has over 20 years of experience working with the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. He was first elected in 2014, with his current term slated to sunset in 2027.

Davis Mortuary is a privately-owned funeral home with Brian listed as the appointed designee, according to DORA records. The funeral home has been in operation for over 100 years and was purchased by Brian and Chris Cotter back in 1989, according to their website.

13 Investigates' Bart Bedsole visited Cotter's home for answers on the north end of town and received no answer.

However, a neighbor told 13 Investigates that she was shocked to hear about the discovery yesterday. She said that Cotter was a really nice guy who lived alone with his dog, and that this was the last thing she expected to find out about him.

Cotter co-owned Davis Mortuary with his brother, Chris Cotter, according to their website. Chris is listed online as a mortician, and sources tell 13 Investigates that Chris was actively running the business alongside Brian.

KRDO13's Bart Bedsole went to the brothers' home just a few blocks from the mortuary and received no answer there as well, but there was a dog at the house, which appeared that the family was still living there.

Bedsole made his way to the coroner's office on Midtown Circle, where he witnessed deputies walking into the office with their guns drawn; however, it is unknown at the time why.

During a press conference on Thursday, the CBI said he is still officially the county coroner. The agency says they are exploring statutes to see what to do next, as usually the standing coroner is who they use to process a scene like that at Davis Mortuary. The CBI says they are looking to see if they can take the bodies to another county, which they say is what happened in the case of Return to Nature Funeral home.

Additionally, it turns out Brian Cotter also had a contract with the Colorado Department of Corrections, though that contract expired back in June.

KRDO13 reached out to the Colorado Department of Corrections, and we were sent the following statement:

The Colorado Department of Corrections is aware of the allegations against the Pueblo County Coroner and Cotter Family Funeral Services. We will not comment on these allegations as the investigation is ongoing.



The Colorado Department of Corrections began a contract for cremation services with Cotter Family Funeral Services on January 1, 2024, and the contract ended on June 30, 2025. We currently work with local vendors for cremation services.

Pueblo County Commissioners also released the following statement:

The Pueblo County Commissioners are saddened to hear about the investigation involving the County Coroner and his private business, Davis Mortuary. At this time, we are continuing to gather information. The public will be notified as soon as additional details become available. Our thoughts are with those who may be affected during this difficult time. Pueblo County is committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement throughout this investigation, as well as ensuring our community continues to be served by a functioning corner office.

13 Investigates will be following this story closely.

