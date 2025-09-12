Skip to Content
Jon Hallford of Return to Nature rejects plea deal, case now heads to trial

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jon Hallford has rejected a plea deal, and his case now heads to trial, court records indicate.

Jon Hallford and his wife, Carie, are accused of leaving close to 200 bodies to stack up and decay in their funeral home, Return to Nature. The couple was also accused of giving fake cremated remains to families.

Hallford is currently facing 191 counts of abuse of a corpse.

According to an email sent to the victim's families by the district attorney's office, the prosecution offered Hallford a plea deal to serve 30-50 years

Rejecting this plea deal was arguably a gamble for Hallford, as there is a chance he could face even more time with the case heading to trial.

Hallford's jury trial is set for Feb. 9, 2026, according to court records.

