Man shot to death at City of Pueblo Wastewater Treatment Facility

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that a man has died after being found with an apparent gunshot wound at the City of Pueblo Wastewater Treatment Facility off Queens Avenue.

According to police, they received a rescue call around 2 p.m. on Thursday. PPD says the fire department got on scene, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was declared dead, police say.

The police department did not speculate on why the man was at the location or what led up to his death. Police say they don't believe there is any danger to the public.

The coroner's office will be tasked with identifying the body and announcing an official cause of death.

